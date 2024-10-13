Jharkhand: How costly might Hemant Soren’s arrest prove to be?

Was the Enforcement Directorate’s decision to arrest Hemant Soren on 31 January a costly mistake?

The BJP might well regret that hasty step. Long before his arrest, it had orchestrated a media trial with selective leaks on Soren’s alleged money laundering activities and land deals. The ED questioned him and followed up with a summons for interrogation.

Eventually, Hemant Soren submitted his resignation at Raj Bhavan, where the ED arrested him. It took only six months for a single-judge bench of the Jharkhand high court to release him on bail, based on the gaping loopholes in the ED’s charge sheet against him. Arguably, the BJP’s next mistake was to assure caretaker chief minister Champai Soren that the party would keep him on as CM after the assembly election—if he joined the BJP, along with other Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislators.

Hemant Soren had declared he would devote his time to the party organisation and preparing for the assembly election after his release, with Champai Soren continuing as caretaker chief minister.

Getting wind of the alleged ‘deal’ struck by the BJP, the JMM moved swiftly. Soren was summoned and ordered to resign on the spot. Humiliated, he declared he would retire from active politics. Instead, he formally joined the BJP but all on his ownsome.

No JMM MLA followed. Another unintended consequence of Hemant Soren’s incarceration was the emergence of his wife, Kalpana Soren, as a popular leader. She jumped into active politics, contested and won a byelection to the Assembly. She campaigned tirelessly in the Lok Sabha election, helping the JMM win three of the five Lok Sabha seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the state.