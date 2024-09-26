BJP leaders provoking people of Jharkhand in name of religion, caste: Hemant

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, 26 September, accused BJP leaders of "provoking people of the state in the name of caste and religion".

He claimed that BJP leaders who are being seen in the state at present would not be seen after the Assembly elections in the state due later this year.

Soren was addressing a government function in Ranchi where he waived Rs 400 crore of farm loans of around 1.77 lakh farmers in the state. Earlier, the government had waived farm loans of up to Rs 50,000 of around 4.73 lakh farmers.

"Earlier, the government waived farm loans of up to Rs 50,000. Then, it decided to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh," Soren said.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of "ruining Jharkhand's 'Jal, Jungle and Jamin' (water, forest and land) for over 20 years", he alleged that leaders of the saffron party are "hovering" across the state as election is round-the-corner.