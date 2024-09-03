Hemant meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; Assembly poll preparation discussed

Soren met Kharge and Gandhi at the Congress president's residence in New Delhi. Congress general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal and Soren's wife Kalpana Soren were also present during the meeting.

Though Soren termed the meeting as a courtesy call, preparations for the Assembly polls later in 2024 were learnt to have been discussed.

Champai Soren was appointed chief minister on 2 February, following Hemant Soren's resignation and subsequent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He left the post on 3 July, clearing the way for Hemant Soren to resume office on 4 July after being granted bail.

The Congress and the JMM are part of an alliance government in the state.