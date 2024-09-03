When will our frequent flyer make ‘humanitarian’ visit to Manipur: Cong’s dig at PM

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Brunei and Singapore, the Congress took a swipe at him on Tuesday, 3 September, asking when will "our frequent flyer" make a 'humanitarian' visit to the troubled state of Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Brunei on 3-4 September at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors.

He is slated to visit Singapore on 4-5 September at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The non-biological PM is making what is being billed as a 'historic' visit to Brunei, after which he goes to Singapore. When is our frequent flyer going to make a 'humanitarian' visit to the troubled state of Manipur?"

The situation in Manipur continues to be very tense, despite claims to the contrary being made by Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh, he said.

"Today is exactly 16 months since the eruption of violence in Manipur, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds and the displacement of thousands of people who live in abysmal conditions in relief camps," Ramesh said in a post on X.