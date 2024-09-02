'Financialisation' already sharpening inequalities: Congress on CEA remarks

With chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran cautioning against 'financialisation', the dominance of financial markets in public policy, the Congress on Monday said this is already sharpening inequalities in the country and needs a policy response.

Nageswaran said on Monday that India has one of the brightest global economic growth prospects but cautioned against 'financialisation' as the country marches to the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

India's stock market capitalisation is around 140 per cent of the GDP, he said, adding that the record profitability of the Indian financial sector and high levels of market capitalisation, or the ratio of market capitalisation to GDP, give rise to another phenomenon which deserves closer examination.