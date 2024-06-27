'Billionaire Raj' dominated by upper castes: World Inequality Lab

A recent report has thrown a spotlight on the widening economic gap in India, as well as its sociological characteristics. The findings are stark: nearly 90 per cent of the country’s billionaire wealth is in the hands of upper-caste families!

The report, Towards Tax Justice and Wealth Redistribution in India, found that India's wealth is more unevenly spread this decade than has ever been the case since the 19th century — and that caste privilege is alive and thriving still.

While the report highlighted how the top 1 per cent controls over 40 per cent of India's total wealth — a situation that desperately needs a change — of particular interest is the way that inequality seems to reinforce caste margins as well.

The wealth divide

As per the report, a whopping 88.4 per cent of billionaire wealth in India is controlled by only the upper castes. On the other hand, Scheduled Tribes (STs), who are among the most marginalised communities, have no representation among the wealthiest Indians.

And it's not just the billionaire rung. Per the All-India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS) for 2018–19, the upper castes own nearly 55 per cent of the national wealth altogether.

Juxtapose this against the Pew Research Center's 2021 figures, that 'general castes' are only 30 per cent of the overall population, and only 4 per cent are Brahmins, the highest caste grouping. Meanwhile, 68 per cent of Indians count themselves in the OBC and SC/ST categories.

The World Inequality Lab data too underscores how deeply economic inequality is tied to caste status.