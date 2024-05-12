Uttar Pradesh: Farmers angry at poverty and inequality in ‘Ram Rajya’

With the fortunes of both men up for the test tomorrow, 13 May, in the fourth round of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, how costly will the BJP’s decision to field Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ from Kheri, and Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj be?

Mishra’s son and Singh’s father (outgoing BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) courted controversies which are still raging. Indeed, in Brij Bhushan's case, we've only just begun, as an old song goes.

Ashish Mishra, son of the minister, is accused of deliberately mowing down and killing six protesting farmers in 2021 when his SUV, with him allegedly at the wheel, hit them from behind. The son was arrested and put in jail before being bailed out, and continues to face trial as an accused.

The minister was also accused of misbehaving with farmers in his constituency, abusing them in public and protecting the errant son. The prime minister refused to succumb to the clamour to sack his minister, and has fielded him again in 2024 from Khiri in Uttar Pradesh.

Known among his supporters as ‘Teni Maharaj’, the minister has largely addressed small meetings of a few hundred people during his campaign. He has avoided too much mingling, and will not answer any questions. His team has ensured that the media is kept at arm’s length and the candidate is confined to the stage. He has also avoided going into hamlets where Sikh farmers have settled, presumably because some of the six farmers mowed down in 2021 happened to be Sikh.

He has kept his speeches short and dwelt on the neglect of Khiri by all other parties, assuring people of the urgency to re-elect Narendra Modi and help achieve a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, before zooming off to his next meeting. He has maintained a studied silence on the ‘accidental’ killing of the farmers in 2021. Will his silence, however, be effective enough to push the issue to the backburner?