Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik: PM Modi a "spin master", uses women as a "shield"

In strongly worded posts on X, the two wrestlers — who have accused Singh of sexually harassing women grapplers — called on the PM to intervene.

'The Prime Minister is a spin master, knows how to spin the issue by invoking "mahila shakti (woman power)" to counter the speeches of his rivals. Narendra Modi-ji, you must also know the real truth of us powerful women,' posted Phogat, who is bound for the Olympic qualifiers next month in the 50 kg category.

'Brij Bhushan, who exploited women wrestlers, has again taken over wrestling. It is hoped that you (PM Modi) will not just use women as shields, but will also do something to oust such oppressors from the sports institutions of the country,' the Asian Games gold medallist wrote.