What makes Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh seemingly invincible?

The results of the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) seem to reaffirm the fact that the apparently invincible shield that BJP MP and outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh wears, comes from the influence he wields in half a dozen Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. And the fact that Lok Sabha elections are only a few months away only adds to his importance.

Singh's strong links with various influential saints, and his role in the Ayodhya temple movement, make him stronger than many other MPs in the BJP.

The dozens of educational institutions that he owns in eastern Uttar Pradesh add to his vote bank and have helped create a climate in favour of the six-term MP, who has weathered the storm of allegations of sexual harassment from many of India's female wrestlers.

As WFI president, Singh faced protests from wrestlers on the issue, and Delhi Police filed two cases against him after the Supreme Court ordered it to do so. One of the FIRs was over a complaint of sexual harassment of a minor, filed under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which gives no scope for bail. Yet, Delhi Police made no efforts to arrest Singh, who insisted he would face an inquiry rather than resign "as a criminal".