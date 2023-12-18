Who is Anita Sheoran, daring to take on Brij Bhushan’s men in WFI polls?

The crisis in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has come back to grab the end-of-year sports headlines, with the spotlight on a former women’s champion who is taking on the powerful coterie close to tainted ex-president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Anita Sheoran, a 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and the only woman among the four nominees for the post, will be contesting the federation presidency against Sanjay Kumar Singh, a vice-president in Brij Bhushan’s UP state association for years.

Now 39, Anita is hoping to be the face of the athletes and is backed by Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and the decorated Vinesh Phogat — the trio who were at the forefront of the agitation which rocked the fraternity and even led to a ban on the WFI by United World Wrestling (UWW), an international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling.

The odds are definitely stacked against Anita, as the elections are only a numbers game rather than a battle of principles, but the spunky police inspector from Rohtak is game for the challenge.

It will certainly boil down to whether the powers that-be in the Union government want a change of regime as Brij Bhushan, a long-standing BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Madhya Pradesh, had been in the eye of the storm since the agitation began against him at Jantar Mantar in the capital earlier this year.

Brij Bhushan was found liable for prosecution for sexual harassment, molestation and stalking of women wrestlers in the chargesheet submitted by Delhi Police. He was granted bail but an ongoing hearing is scheduled for 20 December at Delhi's Rouse Avenue court, a day before the election on 21 December, which has already been deferred a number of times.