Ex-WFI chief questions Delhi court's jurisdiction to try sexual harassment case against him

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday questioned the jurisdiction of a Delhi court trying a sexual harassment case against him by six Indian women wrestlers, claiming that there was no action or consequence which happened in India.

"There is no action or consequence which has happened in India and therefore, the alleged offences which, as per the Prosecution, have happened in Tokyo, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Jakarta, Kazakhistan, Turkey, etc., cannot be tried by this court," Singh's counsel Rajiv Mohan submitted before the court.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal was hearing arguments on whether to frame charges against him.

Singh contested that this court had no jurisdiction to try any offence which was allegedly committed "outside" India.

Public prosecutor (PP) Atul Kumar Srivastava, however, said the act of sexual harassment of the victims was a continuing offence, as it did not stop at any particular time.

“The accused molested the victims whenever he got the opportunity and such harassment cannot be looked in isolated brackets and the series or the chain thereof needs to be seen as one,” he said.