Enough evidence to proceed with trial against Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police tells court

The Delhi Police on Friday told a court that they possess sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and a BJP MP.

Singh is facing allegations of sexual harassment involving women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal was informed by the Delhi Police that there is a clear case against Singh and co-accused, Vinod Tomar, who is the suspended assistant secretary of WFI.

The police's representative, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, emphasised that the accused should be charged according to the offences listed on the charge sheet.