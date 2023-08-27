Former chief Brij Bhushan and protesting wrestler Vinesh blame each other for WFI suspension

Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, currently fighting sexual harassment charges levelled by women wrestlers, and celebrated grappler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday blamed each other for the national federation's suspension by UWW on account of not holding elections within 45 days.

The WFI elections were supposed to be held on August 12 but the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the polls, acting on a petition filed by Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

On Thursday, United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended WFI as a result of which Indian grapplers won't be able to compete at next month's World Championship under national flag.

It was on Friday that double world championship medallist Vinesh, who spearheaded a sit-on protest at Jantar Mantar for more than one month demanding Brij Bhushan's arrest, took to 'X', formerly Twitter, to accuse the outgoing WFI chief for bringing ignominy to the national federation. She also called him a "mafia".