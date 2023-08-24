WFI suspension: Mamata accuses Centre of letting down wrestlers

Expressing concern over the suspension of WFI by United World Wrestling, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the central government of disregarding the nation's wrestlers, prompting criticism from the BJP, which raised doubts about whether TMC was placing "politics above national interest." .

UWW, the world governing body for wrestling, has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India for not conducting its elections on time.

The development will not allow Indian grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag.

"I am shocked to learn that UWW has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India," Banerjee said on X, formerly Twitter.