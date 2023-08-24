WFI suspended by UWW: Indian wrestlers can't participate in World Championships

In a severe blow to wrestling in India, the United World Wrestling (UWW)— an international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling—has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for failing to conduct elections on time.

The Indian Olympic Association’s acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey has confirmed the development.

Suspension on the world stage means that India’s wrestlers will not be able to participate in the upcoming World Wrestling Championships under the Indian flag. However, they can still participate as neutrals under a white flag.

Controlled by the BJP MP and strongman Brij Bhushan Singh, who is its outgoing president and is facing allegations of sexual harassment and a probe, the WFI has thus far failed to conduct elections despite announcing a schedule many times.

“The IOA has received a communication and will decide the future course of action, including the selection of teams for the World Championships,” an official was quoted as saying by the media.