Wrestler's Protest: 10 charges in FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh, from groping to threats

3. The report also details several instances of Singh groping the wrestlers on the pretext of examining their breathing. “While we were sitting he was touching his legs against mine… touched my knees…He put his hand on my breast and slid it down my stomach on the pretext of examining/checking my breathing…his only intention was to touch me inappropriately with the intent to outrage my modesty,” the FIR says.

4. Another wrestler has said that Singh offered to buy supplements in exchange for sexual favours. "To further fulfil his sexual intentions, he also tried to bribe me by offering to buy me supplements which I may require as an athlete in exchange for sexual favours,” the FIR states.

5. Singh has also been accused of intimidation and threatening. One athlete details that when she resisted his touch, he threatened to keep her out of tournaments, thereby jeopardising her career. "Since I was not comfortable [with] his behaviour, in order to escape [his] clutches, I repeatedly resisted his attempts and tried to push him away to which he (threatened): 'Zyada smart bann rahi hai kya… aage koi competition nahi khelne kya tune? (Acting too smart? You don’t want to be considered for tournaments in the future, is it?)'"