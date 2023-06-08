Act on sexual abuse complaints by wrestlers: Global sports and rights body urges IOC, govt

The Sport and Rights Alliance, a global coalition of leading NGOs and trade unions working together to embed human rights and anti-corruption across world sport, has called upon the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to immediately act to ensure reports of alleged sexual abuse of athletes by the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, are investigated fully.

“Indian officials might stoutly claim to defend the rights of women and girls, but when it has been put to test by the country’s foremost athletes, the authorities have resorted to victim blaming and shaming,” said Joanna Maranhão, network coordinator of the Sport & Rights Alliance in a statement published on their website.

At least 30 top Indian wrestlers, both men and women, first protested on January 18, saying that Singh, as well as some coaches, had been sexually abusing athletes. The protests were led by Olympic medal-winning wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and two-time World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat.