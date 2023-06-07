Top wrestlers agree to suspend protest till June 15 on govt's request

The wrestlers were booked for violation of law and order on May 28 when they marched towards the new Parliament building without permission to hold 'Mahila Samman Mahapachayat'.

The meeting was attended by Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, her husband Satyawart Kadiyan, Bajrang Punia, and Jitender Kinha. Double world medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent face of the protest against WFI chief, skipped the meet.

"We were told that police investigation will be complete by June 15. Till then, we have been asked to wait and suspend the protest," Sakshi Malik told reporters after the meeting. "The Delhi police will also withdraw the FIRs filed against the wrestlers lodged on May 28," she added.