Wrestlers at Anurag Thakur’s home for meeting

India's top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, who are agitating against Wrestling Federation Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, met the sports minister Anurag Thakur at his home after his late-night invite on Twitter.

This is the second meeting between the wrestlers and the government in five days. The wrestlers had met union home minister Amit Shah late on Saturday demanding against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers. In the meeting, Sangeeta Phogat, and Satyawart Kadian were present too.