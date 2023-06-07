Wrestlers at Anurag Thakur’s home for meeting
This is the second meeting between the wrestlers and the government in five days
India's top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, who are agitating against Wrestling Federation Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, met the sports minister Anurag Thakur at his home after his late-night invite on Twitter.
This is the second meeting between the wrestlers and the government in five days. The wrestlers had met union home minister Amit Shah late on Saturday demanding against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers. In the meeting, Sangeeta Phogat, and Satyawart Kadian were present too.
"The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," Mr Thakur tweeted at 12.47 am last night.
Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.
Also Read: Wrestlers' Protest: The Fight of Their Lives
The Delhi Police have registered seven complaints and two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhusan Singh. The first FIR relates to allegations by a minor and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the second FIR is related to outraging modesty.
The Delhi Police said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.
However, the WFI chief Singh has said that he will "hang himself" if even one accusation against him is true.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that the farmers' union has not withdrawn its support to the wrestlers and has only postponed the June 9 demonstration against Singh at the request of the wrestlers.
On Friday, at a 'Mahapanchayat' in Kurukshetra, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait announced that he would stage a protest in Delhi, demanding the arrest of Singh. The farmer leader also threatened to intensify the agitation and bring back the protesting wrestlers to Delhi's Jantar Mantar if the government did not take action against the wrestling body chief.
Soon after, Shah had met the agitating wrestlers on Saturday night and they had resumed their duties in the Railways on Monday morning. When asked if they had withdrawn from the protest, Malik said that the protest would continue and nobody was withdrawing.
