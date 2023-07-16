'Brij Bhushan sought sexual favours for bearing medical expenses'

Startling revelations have emerged from a chargesheet filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP and the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

According to sources, a female wrestler has alleged that Singh sought sexual favours in lieu of bearing her medical expenses.

As per her, Singh approached her saying he would pay her for the treatment of her injury but demanded sexual favours.

The chargesheet, spanning 1,600 pages, has been presented before the Rouse Avenue District Court, where the case is being heard.

It incorporates the testimonies of the complainant, provided under section 164 of the CrPC, shedding light on the disturbing incidents.