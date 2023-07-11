Wrestlers' protest: Brij Bhushan Singh ‘liable to be punished', say Delhi Police

The Delhi Police chargesheet states that Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had on various occasions sexually harassed, molested and stalked wrestlers and hence is liable to be punished, reported the Indian Express. The Delhi police reportedly stated that this was based on the “investigation so far” into the complaints by six wrestlers.

In the chargesheet submitted before the chief metropolitan magistrate, the Delhi Police has invoked Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 354 D (stalking). Continuing to almost 1,500 pages, the chargesheet has reportedly noted that in one case Singh had repeatedly continued with his harassment. These sections carry a liability of imprisonment up to five years.

The chargesheet, which is dated June 13, mentions that in two of the six cases, Singh has been booked under Sections 354, 354 A and 354 D, while four of the cases are under Sections 354 and 354 D. Reportedly, the chargesheet states that the accused should be summoned to face trial and that witnesses named in the list could be called for an examination.

In the complaints, the wrestlers have alleged 15 incidents of sexual harassment, which include 10 instances of inappropriate touching. The police have also included corroborative statements from witnesses for specific allegations.