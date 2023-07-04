Delhi court seeks minor's response on cancellation of POCSO case against WFI chief

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the minor wrestler complainant's response on police's cancellation report filed in the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed for a response to the police report to be filed by August 1, also the next date of hearing.

The Delhi Police had, on June 15, sought cancellation of the FIR in the minor wrestler's complaint case alleging sexual harassment by Singh.