Wrestlers move Delhi court seeking copy of charge sheet against WFI chief

The protesting female wrestlers on Monday moved a Delhi court seeking a copy of the charge sheet filed by the police against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of the Rouse Avenue Courts for offences under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Singh.

The charge sheet also mentions offences under Sections 109 (offer a bribe), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.