Wrestlers say fight against WFI chief will continue in court, not on the streets

A day after asserting that they could hit the streets again to resume their agitation against WFI chief, the protesting wrestlers on Sunday said the fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be fought in the court and not on roads.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia posted identical tweet where they said the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh.

"In this case, the wresters' will continue till we get justice but it (fight) will be in court and not on road," the statement on twitter read.

"Regarding the reform in WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections." A few minutes after posting the statement, Vinesh and Sakshi tweeted that they are taking a break from social media for a few days.