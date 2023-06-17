Sakshi Malik, husband Satyawart Kadian reveal "inside story" of wrestlers' protest
They added that their fight was not against the government but against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who happens to also be a BJP MP
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian on Saturday, 17 June 2023, revealed the "inside story" of the ongoing wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual abuse of several female wrestlers, including one minor.
Speaking about claims that the protest was incited by the Indian National Congress party and former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kadian showed documents that said that the protest was initiated with the support of BJP leaders Tirath Rana and Babita Phogat (the latter is a cousin of Olypmian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has been at the forefront of the protest alongside Malik and Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh's cousin and Babita's sister).
Malik and Kadian added that their fight was not against the government, but against the erstwhile WFI president.
Sakshi Malik also clarified why it took so long for the wrestlers to come forward with their allegations. "Most people linked to wrestling were aware of the harassment of women but there was a lack of unity in the community and that is the reason the wrestlers remained silent for a long time," she said.
"These wrestlers come from poor families and do not have the means to take on someone as powerful as the WFI chief," she said. "Look at how badly we were treated even as the country's top wrestlers came together," she added.
Malik added that intimidation tactics were used to force the minor to retract her complaint.
Speaking on the altercation with Delhi police on 28 May 2013, Kadian said, that the call for the mahila mahapanchayat (women's assembly) was not put out by the wrestlers. It was the khap panchayats (an assembly of clan and caste elders) from various states that had announced a call for a 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' near the new parliament building. The protesting wrestlers, who were marching towards the new parliament building, were rounded up from Jantar Mantar and detained by the police as barricades in place to cordon off the area were broken. Their protest camp was razed, and the wrestlers were also denied permission to continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar.
Kadian insisted that people must not pay heed to rumours. He said that the wrestlers visited home minister Amit Shah to take up their grievances with him, and said that this should not be given a political colour.
Denying allegations that the protest was politically motivated, Kadian and Malik thanked people who had offered them support, like Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad 'Ravan' and former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik.
The Delhi Police has filed a 1,000-page chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, which lists allegations of stalking and sexual assault, with statements by 25 witnesses to back them.
Singh has been charged under Indian Penal Code's sections 354, 354A and 354D. However, the police has also asked to strike out the POCSO charge.
