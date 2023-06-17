Sakshi Malik, husband Satyawart Kadian reveal "inside story" of wrestlers' protest

Sakshi Malik also clarified why it took so long for the wrestlers to come forward with their allegations. "Most people linked to wrestling were aware of the harassment of women but there was a lack of unity in the community and that is the reason the wrestlers remained silent for a long time," she said.

"These wrestlers come from poor families and do not have the means to take on someone as powerful as the WFI chief," she said. "Look at how badly we were treated even as the country's top wrestlers came together," she added.

Malik added that intimidation tactics were used to force the minor to retract her complaint.

Speaking on the altercation with Delhi police on 28 May 2013, Kadian said, that the call for the mahila mahapanchayat (women's assembly) was not put out by the wrestlers. It was the khap panchayats (an assembly of clan and caste elders) from various states that had announced a call for a 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' near the new parliament building. The protesting wrestlers, who were marching towards the new parliament building, were rounded up from Jantar Mantar and detained by the police as barricades in place to cordon off the area were broken. Their protest camp was razed, and the wrestlers were also denied permission to continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar.