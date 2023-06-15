'Request' to retract wrestler's POCSO charges: a saga of intimidation

The Delhi Police filed a 552-page 'cancellation report' in a Delhi court on Thursday, 15 June, to request the retraction of POCSO charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The police claimed that these charges were being retracted because of a lack of evidence against the Wrestling Federation of India chief.

However, what remains lost, left off the records are the silences that shroud a hidden chronology of events.

To put matters into perspective, on June 8, the minor wrestler had allegedly retracted her statement on Singh committing sexual misconduct, while her father said that the charge was levied with a "desire for revenge". He had told PTI that the allegations were only half-true and had been made in a bout of rage.

More importantly, however, there was a statement the minor’s father had given to The Hindu around the same time. He said that he was constantly living in fear, because a few unnamed persons had been threatening him and his family.