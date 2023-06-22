Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Police filed the charge sheet before CMM Mahima Rai for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan.



And for offences under Sections 109 (offer a bribe), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against Tomar.



Sources said that the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.



In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one of the athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with "supplements", inviting another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.