Delhi Police soon to file charge sheet in Brij Bhushan Singh case

Delhi Police is likely to file a charge sheet on Thursday regarding alleged sexual harassment filed against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on the complaints of women wrestlers, officials said.

On June 7, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. He assured the agitating wrestlers that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15, following which they suspended their stir.

"Since the minister has assured the wrestlers that the charge sheet in the case will be filed by June 15 (Thursday), we will abide by it," said a senior police official.