‘Brij Bhushan’s family may interfere’ WFI elections postponed to July 11
BJP MP and the outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, facing charges of sexual harassment, has been at the helm of the WFI for the last 12 years
After concerns were raised that Brij Bhushan Singh and his family members may 'interfere' in the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) elections, polls have been postponed to July 11. Earlier, the elections were scheduled to take place on July 6.
The decision to postpone the elections was taken on Wednesday by the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) ad-hoc panel — responsible to conduct the WFI elections.
Sources said the panel was also approached by at least 10 state bodies, seeking restoration of their voting rights.
The state bodies, it is learnt, have told the IOA panel that their disaffiliation from the WFI was ‘illegal’ and was allegedly done at the behest of Singh, who is facing accusations of sexual harassment and intimidation by India’s top female wrestlers.
“We received complaints from at least 10 state bodies over a variety of issues. Most complaints pertained to affiliation; some bodies said they have been sidelined…We needed more time to study their cases and decide. We want the elections to be completely fair,” the head of the ad-hoc committee, Bhupender Singh Bajwa conceded.
Another reason for the postponement of the WFI elections, according to sources, is apprehension of interference by Singh’s family members active in different state bodies.
Sources said during the meeting of the ad-hoc panel, a few members raised objections over the possibility of ‘interference’ in the elections by Singh and his family members. It was told to the IOA panel, during the meeting on Wednesday that Singh’s family members who were ‘illegally appointed’ to the state bodies, may be allowed to vote in the elections.
Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment has been at the helm of the WFI for the last 12 years (Three terms).
His term ended in March 2023, and he is not allowed to contest anymore. As per a report published in Outlook, while Singh’s son Karan Bhushan heads the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, his son-in-law Aditya Pratap Singh is head of the Bihar unit.
As per the new schedule, elections will be held for the following posts: president (1), senior vice-president (1), vice-president (4), secretary-general (1), treasurer (1), joint secretary (2) and executive member (5).
WFI’s Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) will take place on the sidelines of the election date (July 11). Results will be declared on the same day.
