‘Brij Bhushan’s family may interfere’ WFI elections postponed to July 11

After concerns were raised that Brij Bhushan Singh and his family members may 'interfere' in the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) elections, polls have been postponed to July 11. Earlier, the elections were scheduled to take place on July 6.

The decision to postpone the elections was taken on Wednesday by the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) ad-hoc panel — responsible to conduct the WFI elections.

Sources said the panel was also approached by at least 10 state bodies, seeking restoration of their voting rights.

The state bodies, it is learnt, have told the IOA panel that their disaffiliation from the WFI was ‘illegal’ and was allegedly done at the behest of Singh, who is facing accusations of sexual harassment and intimidation by India’s top female wrestlers.

“We received complaints from at least 10 state bodies over a variety of issues. Most complaints pertained to affiliation; some bodies said they have been sidelined…We needed more time to study their cases and decide. We want the elections to be completely fair,” the head of the ad-hoc committee, Bhupender Singh Bajwa conceded.