Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

A Delhi court on Friday summoned BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18. The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.