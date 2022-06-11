Lakhimpur Khiri witnesses too scared to step out of home, seek security

Witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, in which Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is accused of deliberately mowing down farmers protesting against farm laws, have stopped going out alone. They are afraid of coming out of their houses and have stopped going to their fields, they say. They apprehend being attacked or beaten up by musclemen owing their allegiance to the minister.

Dilbag Singh Sandhu claims he escaped an attempt on his life after some unidentified miscreants opened fire. Singh is the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) group and was returning home on June 1 night from Gola Kotwali when bikeborne assailants opened fire at him.

The BKU leader said the miscreants punctured a tyre of his SUV following which he had to stop the vehicle. “The assailants attempted to open the doors and windows of the SUV. When they failed, they fired two shots at the windowpane of the driver’s side,” he said.

“I could save my life as I lay down on the floor of the car,” Sandhu recalled. Sandhu says by the time he reached home the news had spread like wildfire. “My wife and son were crying and I was asked to give assurances that I would not leave the house alone,” he said and added that he had received threatening letters earlier.