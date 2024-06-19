Bihar: Caste is still king

At the surface level, the Bihar Lok Sabha results look pretty one-sided — both the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) got 12 seats each, while Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which led the INDIA bloc’s charge in the state, had only four. How accurate a picture does the seat distribution paint of how people voted in the state?

Turns out that for the 12 seats the BJP won in Bihar, it polled 20.52 per cent of the vote while the JD(U) won the same number of seats with 18.52 per cent votes. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), or LJPRV, polled just 6.47 per cent of the votes for five seats! While Tejashwi’s RJD polled 22.14 per cent votes — higher than both the BJP and the JD(U) — for just four seats. The RJD’s vote share was up seven percentage points over 2019 while the BJP’s declined marginally (it had 23.57 per cent in 2019).

Half the winners in 2024 are from the OBC (Other Backward Classes) and EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) communities, who together comprise 63 per cent of the state’s population, according to the caste survey conducted last year.

Caste is clearly king in Bihar.

Among the 12 winners from the upper castes, six are Rajputs and three Bhumihars. Nitish Kumar proved that he is still popular among large sections of the OBCs, Dalits and Muslims. The performance of the JD(U), deemed to be the weakest link in the NDA, was quite remarkable, while Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) seems to have gained from the Dalit vote and a general draught towards the NDA.