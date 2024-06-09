Educate, agitate, organise (and celebrate!) Dalits who made it to the 18th Lok Sabha

Air has felt a little better since 4 June. The 18th Lok Sabha mandate gave so many reasons to celebrate. For instance, the poetic justice in Ayodhya where Dalit leader Awadhesh Prasad's win reminded Narendra Modi that his shameless politics of religious polarisation would only take him this far.

And look at Sanjana Jatav, 25, and a mother of two, dancing for her historic win as one of the youngest Dalit MPs in India.

Although the number of women MPs in Lok Sabha is saddening, the representation of disadvantaged castes is relatively a sigh of relief. These are some of the many Dalit leaders who won Lok Sabha seats.