We’ve only just saved democracy from dying...

To be honest, despite a few reports from my political journalist friends who have been on the road since the elections began, and despite what my father kept saying, I totally believed that hate has triumphed. Hindutva nationalist fervour had engulfed my dear country and we needed to put our heads down and work hard till we succeeded in overthrowing the very well-funded, organised and fascist nexus of the media-Modi collab.

But I hand it to the optimists, who believed otherwise.

I really appreciated the work done by the INDIA bloc, from the Bharat Jodo Yatra to their articulation and embrace of the PDA (Pichhade–Dalit–Aadhi Abadi) millions. The organisers of people’s movements worked so hard. Comrades distributed pamphlets, union workers organised rallies, volunteers registered voters.

It is really the workers, the Dalit, Adivasi, Bahujan, Muslim, marginalised folks that have made the whole country believe that no one is divine, no leader invincible. Oh, and how can I forget the feisty YouTubers who spoke up and relentlessly countered propaganda?

The Opposition put up such a tough fight! In the face of impossible odds — think electoral bonds, the conduct of a blatantly partisan Election Commission, the sold-out media, a supplicant judiciary, think of all the lies and hate peddled by the BJP IT cell, of the arrest of opposition leaders, of attacks on civil society, of the freezing of the bank accounts of the Congress, of the hate speeches by the prime minister himself…

The people’s faith in our Constitution has fed the BJP and its supporters a big humble pie. Imagine what it might’ve looked like had the elections been free and fair.

I’ve always believed that every zaalim (oppressor) sees their end, I just didn’t know that Modi-Shah’s BJP would see it so soon. Happy to be proven wrong; happy to have found hope.