NDA govt with Modi as PM unsustainable: Dr Parakala Prabhakar

He has doubts about the sustainability of an NDA government with Narendra Modi as the prime minister, Dr Parakala Prabhakar said in an interview with Karan Thapar for the Wire. In his view, such a government would be unstable.

The NDA or the BJP, he felt, would not like to sacrifice the government for the sake of one person. They may look for an alternative leader to head the coalition—someone who is more open to talks, negotiations and consensus building—Prabhakar believes. Modi has shown no evidence of being such a person, as his approach was always "either his way or the highway" per Prabhakar.

Prabhakar is personally waiting to see whether the NDA government secures a vote of confidence in the Lok Sabha, he added. It will be a miracle if an NDA government with Modi at the helm lasts till the vote of confidence or survives it, he said.

Pointing out that even with the support of the 28 MPs of the TDP and JD(U), the NDA government will still be a minority government, Prabhakar felt that the NDA should look for a leader who can negotiate better with other parties, maybe pull some parties from the INDIA bloc or secure the support of some of the smaller non-aligned parties to consolidate and stabilise the government.

These are some of the other takeaways from the interview:

1. If the NDA government with Narendra Modi is to survive, Modi will have to re-invent himself — which is improbable. The ‘old Modi’ who is a 'lion' and can alone take on the whole 'united Opposition' cannot shed that image and emerge as a ‘new Modi’, Prabhakar believes. "One cannot imagine him as a sheep in wolf’s clothing because Mr Modi has always imagined himself as a wolf in wolf’s clothing," he quipped.