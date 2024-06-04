It is now Nitish’s turn to seek his own pound of flesh

The better than expected performance by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar in comparison to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and several other states confirms the fact that the presence of Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar as chief minister, be it in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress or with the BJP, has a salutary impact on a large section of voters, especially Dalits, Extremely Backward Castes and

even Muslims.

Notwithstanding widespread economic distress, there was no strong anger against the NDA among these three social groups, given that Bihar is still relatively a less polarized society.

The BJP, which tried to underestimate or humiliate Nitish during the entire election campaign, will now have to largely depend on Nitish for the formation of the government at the Centre. Both he and Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party hold the key, and both have a history of friendship with the Congress-led alliance. And one cannot forget the

’dreaded terrorist’ expression used by Naidu for incumbent PM Narendra Modi on 3 April 2019 during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Both Nitish and Naidu can claim special category status to lending support to either the BJP or the INDIA bloc.

Nitish has in the past openly said he would rather die than go with the BJP. Today, his bargaining position is strong and he, according to reports, kept Bihar BJP president and deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary waiting when the latter went to see him at the chief minister’s official bungalow.