Bihar: BJP workers all at sea over 'Modi’s guarantees’

Lalu Prasad Yadav recently reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a promise he had made in 2014. Not only had he pledged to ensure the reopening of the state’s sugar mills — closed for four decades — he had also promised to come down for a cup of tea made with the sugar produced there. When pray, he asked, would Modi have that sweetened tea, given that the mills were still closed?

An aggressive Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has been relentless in reminding the prime minister of his past guarantees. What happened to the special economic package he had announced for Bihar, asked Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharati. What about the special category status to the state? What have you done after winning the last two elections in 2014 and 2019?

Such questions are making it difficult for BJP and RSS workers to defend ‘Modi’s guarantees’ in the state. The very mention of those magic words leads to derisive laughter and lewd jokes. On his roadshow on 12 May, the PM made a bad situation even worse.

In an interview to NDTV’s Marya Shakil, he declared that while the NDA had won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar last time, this time they’d win all 40: “Shayad iss baar hum ek bhi nahin harenge (perhaps this time we won’t lose even a single seat)”. With most observers convinced that the NDA could lose as many as 15–20 seats in the state, it’s the ‘perhaps’ that pricks the PM’s bombastic bubble.

This was Narendra Modi’s first roadshow in Patna (indeed the first for any national leader). The litmus test has always been to address rallies at the historic Gandhi Maidan, as the INDIA bloc leaders did in March. More funereal than celebratory, the PM’s roadshow also caused massive public disruptions with the closure not only of air-space but also Patna junction. No trains were permitted to stop at the junction that evening, and passengers had no choice but to board from Danapur station, 12 km away. Missed flights and traffic jams marked the day.