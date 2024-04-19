Double engine keeps derailing in Bihar: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday used the analogy of a train to target the BJP's "unstable" alliance with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

Taking potshots at Kumar, who dumped the INDIA bloc and returned to the BJP-led NDA a few months ago, Kharge said "the so-called double engine in Bihar meets with frequent accidents, causing the train cars to decouple".

Kharge made the remark at a rally in the Katihar Lok Sabha seat of the state, where former Union minister Tariq Anwar is the Congress candidate. The Congress president said, "Our ally, RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader Tejashwi Yadav, often rues that chacha (uncle, a reference to Nitish Kumar) has run away. My advice to him is that he must not agree to a realignment with his uncle, who seems to have no ideology or principles and changes allies as per his own convenience."

Kharge also said, "We are determined to defeat the injustice and tyranny of the Modi government. Together with you, we will uproot this dictatorial government from power."

Earlier, Kharge had addressed another rally in adjoining Kishanganj, where Congress MP Mohd Javed is aiming at a hat-trick. In his speech, he said, "Narendra Modi asks, what did the Congress do in 70 years? The Congress built big factories in the country, brought the green revolution, white revolution, opened institutions like IIT, AIIMS. There was a time when not even needles were made in our country, and the Congress made sure that rockets could be launched from here."