Double engine keeps derailing in Bihar: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president uses train analogy to target the BJP's "unstable" alliance with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday used the analogy of a train to target the BJP's "unstable" alliance with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).
Taking potshots at Kumar, who dumped the INDIA bloc and returned to the BJP-led NDA a few months ago, Kharge said "the so-called double engine in Bihar meets with frequent accidents, causing the train cars to decouple".
Kharge made the remark at a rally in the Katihar Lok Sabha seat of the state, where former Union minister Tariq Anwar is the Congress candidate. The Congress president said, "Our ally, RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader Tejashwi Yadav, often rues that chacha (uncle, a reference to Nitish Kumar) has run away. My advice to him is that he must not agree to a realignment with his uncle, who seems to have no ideology or principles and changes allies as per his own convenience."
Kharge also said, "We are determined to defeat the injustice and tyranny of the Modi government. Together with you, we will uproot this dictatorial government from power."
Earlier, Kharge had addressed another rally in adjoining Kishanganj, where Congress MP Mohd Javed is aiming at a hat-trick. In his speech, he said, "Narendra Modi asks, what did the Congress do in 70 years? The Congress built big factories in the country, brought the green revolution, white revolution, opened institutions like IIT, AIIMS. There was a time when not even needles were made in our country, and the Congress made sure that rockets could be launched from here."
Reiterating the Congress' 'Panch Nyay' (five guarantees) for the nation should the party come to power, Kharge listed each separately:
Yuva Nyay/Justice for Youth
1. 'Pehli Naukri Pakki (first job guaranteed): every educated youth has the right to an apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh
2. Recruitment Bharosa (assured): 30 lakh government jobs, all vacant posts to be filled as per calendar
3. Freedom from paper leaks: New laws and policies to prevent paper leaks
4. Gig-worker protection: Improved employment rules and comprehensive social security for gig workers
5. Yuva Roshni: New Rs 5,000 crore startup fund for youth
Nari Nyay/Justice for Women
1. Mahalakshmi: Rs 1 lakh per year to one woman from every poor family
2. Half the population, full rights: 50 per cent reservation for women in new Central government jobs
3. Respect for Shakti (power): Higher pay for ASHA, mid-day meal and Anganwadi workers, with double government contribution
4. Adhikar Maitri: A 'rights friend' in every panchayat who gives information to women about their legal rights and government schemes
5. Savitribai Phule Hostels: Double the number of hostels for working women
Kisan Nyay/Justice for Farmers
1. Fair price: MSP is legally guaranteed, based on Swaminathan formula
2. Debt relief: Permanent commission to effectively implement debt relief plan
3. Direct transfer of insurance payment: Money to be transferred directly to the account within 30 days of crop loss
4. Proper import-export policy: A new import-export policy will be made in consultation with farmers
5. GST-free farming: GST to be removed from everything needed for farming
Shramik Nyay/Justice for Workers
1. Respect for labour: Daily wage should be at least Rs 400, applicable in MNREGA too
2. Right to health for all: Health cover of Rs 25 lakh, free treatment, hospital, doctor, medicine, test, surgery
3. Urban employment guarantee: A new scheme like MNREGA for cities too
4. Social security: Life and accident insurance for unorganised workers
5. Secure employment: Contract system wages to be scrapped in key government works
Hissedari Nyay/Participation According to Population
1. Census: For social and economic equality, every person, every class counts
2. Right to reservation: SC/ST/OBCs get full right to reservation by removing 50 per cent limit through Constitutional amendment
3. Legal guarantee of SC/ST sub plan: The greater the SC/ST population, the more the budget; i.e. more share
4. Legal rights to water, forest and land: Leases under Forest Rights Act to be decided within one year
5. Our land, our rule: Congress will notify those settlements in the Scheduled Areas where tribals are the largest social group
With inputs from PTI
