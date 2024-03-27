Congress says its 'shramik nyay' will dispel 'anyay kaal' darkness

The growth rate of real wages was only 0.9 per cent for farm labourers, 0.2 per cent for construction workers and 0.3 per cent for non-agricultural workers. Real agricultural and non-agricultural rural wages grew at 8.6 per cent and 6.9 per cent per annum respectively during UPA-2 (2009-10 to 2013-14), he said.

In contrast, in the second term of the Modi government, the growth rate of real rural wages has become negative for both agriculture (- 0.6 per cent) and non-agriculture rural wages (-1 .4 per cent), Kharge said.

"By making Aadhaar-based payments mandatory in MNREGA, the Modi government snatched the 'right to work' from seven crore people in the last two years," he alleged.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said six major ''anyays (injustices)" were inflicted upon workers in India during the "Dus Saal Anyay Kaal (10 years of injustice)".

According to him, these were "declining real wages, anti-worker labour codes and rising contractualisation, Modi-made deindustrialisation of India, the decline in salaried jobs, increasing self-employment, slow death of MGNREGA, and apathy towards workers during COVID-19".

Ramesh claimed that inflation in the Modi era has outstripped daily wages for Indian workers. "Real" wages, or wages adjusted for inflation, have been stagnant or negative for 10 years, he said.