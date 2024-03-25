Congress lists massive failures of Ministry of Women and Child Development

He said the number of POCSO incidents has also almost doubled in five years, from 32,600 incidents in 2017 to 63,400 incidents in 2022.

Ramesh said that in 2013, the UPA government had set up the "non-lapsable Nirbhaya Fund" to implement initiatives that ensure safety of women.

However, under the Modi government, the ministry has failed to utilise the funds, with only 33 per cent utilised until 2022, he said.

Ramesh said the BJP has "brutally suppressed" women wrestlers who were protesting alleged sexual harassment by MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"They freed the convicted rapists of Bilkis Bano - even the Supreme Court stepped in to call it blatantly 'illegal'," he said.

"From Kathua to Hathras, the BJP has made India unsafe for women. What more can we expect from the party of Kuldeep Sengar, the convicted rapist of Unnao?" he said.

"Most concerning, while every day a new report of rape and assault comes from Manipur, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the Minister for WCD have remained completely inertial," Ramesh said.

"If she cannot even speak up on these issues, what exactly is the Minister of Women and Child Development doing?" Ramesh said.

The Modi government has been quietly cutting the budget for the WCD Ministry, he alleged.

The Congress leader said that women who are at the frontlines of India's community health system, like ASHA, anganwadi, and mid-day meal (MDM) workers, faced the worst effects of the BJP's "incompetent and failed" management of the Covid crisis.

Despite their outstanding work during the pandemic and before, the government has completely neglected these women, he alleged.

"ASHA and anganwadi workers remain underpaid and overworked, and have gone on nationwide protests to demand wage increases," he said.

The Congress' 'Shakti ka Samaan' guarantee, however, will double the central contribution to their wages, ensuring they receive the respect they deserve, he said.

On the issue of rise in anaemia among women and children, Ramesh said the most "striking failure" of the ministry is the reversal of progress on anaemia.

The BJP has created an increasingly male-dominated and hostile environment for working women, he added.

"In 2022-23, the female labour participation rate was a mere 8.8%, indicating that over 90% of working-age women did not even look for a job. This is the lowest in almost 8 years!" he said.

Ramesh said due to "neglect and incompetence" of the present minister, the last 10 years have been a disaster for women and children in India.