PM Modi has made corrupt-mukt Congress: Jairam Ramesh after Naveen Jindal joins BJP

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday, 25 March took a swipe at the BJP soon after industrialist Naveen Jindal joined the party and said this had to happen "when you need a giant size washing machine".

"When you need a giant-size washing machine, this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke," Ramesh said in a post on X soon after Jindal joined the BJP.