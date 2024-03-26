Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of misleading people on 2 crore job promise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 26 March, accused the BJP of "misleading" people on its promise of providing two crore jobs every year and said the youth across the country are asking if it lied to them.

He also said the youth have to change their destiny themselves by breaking the web of illusion created by the BJP and assured that the Congress has resolved to undertake an employment revolution through 'Yuva Nyay', a promise made to the youth ahead of elections.

"Narendra Modi ji, did you have any plan for employment? This question is on the lips of every youth today. In every street and village, BJP people are being asked - why was the lie told about providing 2 crore jobs every year," he asked.