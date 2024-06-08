We, the People, don’t need an emperor, nor an avatar

Democracy is back on the rails in India. A wounded country, bleeding from a thousand cuts inflicted by the BJP, has raised its hands to say it lives. The results of the Lok Sabha elections have proven that attempts to hijack Indian democracy by the thugs of the Hindutva gang have been foiled for now. Diffidence has given way to hope.

The BJP may still lead the next government but it cannot now turn India into a monarchical democracy. Indian citizens will not be turned into subjects. They have earned peoplehood after a long battle with a colonial power, and they will not hand over their sovereignty to a ‘desi samrat’. That is what the RSS had wanted after 1947 when it tried to collaborate with the princes of British India. That is what Narendra Modi had indicated when he placed the sengol near the seat of the Speaker in the new building of Parliament.

The primacy of the Constitution has been restored. At his presser on the evening of 4 June, Rahul Gandhi rightly said the poor, marginalised, Dalits and the working people of India have fought for the Constitutional rights the BJP wanted to snatch away from them.

Modi keeps saying the insistence on rights has halted the progress of the country; he has been firmly rebuffed. The electorate is made up of individuals who won these rights after hard battles, rights that cannot be given up at the altar of any supreme power.

The election results have made it very clear that democracy cannot accept any political entity as the hegemon. The first message of the results is the rejection of the idea of freeing Parliament of an Opposition.

The results are also a rejection of the Modi government’s demand for an anti-Muslim mandate from the people. Modi’s BJP fought this election on an anti-Muslim platform and was snubbed by the people with the disdain he deserved.