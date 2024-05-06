Only the citizenry can bring democracy back on track

Our democracy has never been self-sufficient or complete. The past decade has witnessed a noticeable slide. A combination of authoritarianism and political cunning has used some of its own procedures to distort democracy.

The current regime has made some of our basic rights seem like favours granted by the government, for which we must be eternally grateful. The institutions mandated to ensure that governmental and political-economic forces function within their Constitutional limits are defunct or have been defanged.

The government finds disagreement, opposition and debate offensive. By mixing religion with politics, the government has managed to tame most of the media. Large sections of the media choose to be silent spectators on questions uncomfortable for the government and instead, like fawning sycophants, dwell on non-issues.

Sacred sites have now become sites of political propaganda and aggression — moving miles away from their spiritual moorings. Culture has been reduced to a fanfare of religiosity. Practitioners of the classical arts are paying obeisance not even to religion but to the current regime.

Devaluation of knowledge is the norm. The attempt is to create a society that is not knowledge-based but steeped in ignorance and misinterpretation, allowed to neither question nor debate. Distortion and obliteration of tradition, history, culture are the norm. What passes for public art, ‘beautification projects’ on our streets, is crude, unsophisticated kitsch. We can only conclude from all this that democracy has strayed far from its lofty ideals.