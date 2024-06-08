The return of hope

Let's focus on the positives of 4 June. To the Opposition, congratulations and best wishes. You fought an election against heavy odds. You weren’t blessed with resources, you were harassed by the media, molested by the agencies, many of you were in jail, but you still fought well.

In the days before counting, many on social media said they were proud of the way you joined the contest. Even defeat would have been honourable under the circumstances, but this was a magnificent performance, exceeding all expectations. The task ahead, for the next five years and for the longer term, is enormous, but this is not the time to talk about that—for now, enjoy your performance.

To the prime minister, congratulations and best wishes. You have been returned to office, but the people have asked you to be more inclusive in your decision-making. One hopes this is possible. There are many things some of us want you to stop doing, in particular, the ideological stuff, but let’s put that aside for now. One hopes the curtailed win for the NDA will give you and your party the impulse to reflect on change.

To the institutions of India, you have covered yourself in shame over the past decade, but this is a time to consider how you can free yourself. There is not a single one that stood fully for the Constitution.

The Election Commission, which is not even independent anymore, being appointed by the ruling party, should use the opportunity to assure the public that it can be honest. The manner in which it withheld data, the tone in which it addressed the Opposition, the way it made the election schedule to suit one man, the way it ignored his abusive speeches… none of this went unnoticed.

But that pressure from above has lessened now. You have a chance to restore the ECI to its lost glory. Hopefully this chance will be used.