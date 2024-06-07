Modi govt relocating Parliament statues out of frustration: Congress

In a move that has stirred controversy, statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, and Dr B.R. Ambedkar have been relocated from their prominent positions within the new Parliament complex.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday said “all this was done out of frustration, because when Narendra Modi said no one knew Gandhi before the release of the (1982) film Gandhi, and when the public reacted, Gandhiji's statue was removed.

“When we launched a campaign to save the Constitution in the elections, to vent our anger, the statue of Ambedkarji was pushed back somewhere. Then when the people of Maharashtra gave a befitting reply in the elections, to take revenge, the statue of Shivaji Maharaj was removed,” Khera said.