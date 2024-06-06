Gandhi, Ambedkar, Birsa Munda, Shivaji uprooted from Parliament?

Statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji, among others, have been removed from their original place within the Parliament premises and shifted to a lawn near the old building — apparently as part of a 'landscaping' exercise — a move that drew sharp criticism from the Congress on 6 June.

All the statues, including those of tribal leader Birsa Munda and of Maharana Pratap, are now clustered together in this one spot between the old parliament building and the parliament library.

According to sources, the government is redeveloping the area and is building a 'statue park'.

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said on X: