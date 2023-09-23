Jairam Ramesh calls new parliament building Modi Multiplex

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday, 23 September, said that the new Parliament building launched with much fanfare actually realises prime minister Narendra Modi's objectives, and that if architecture could kill democracy, the Prime Minister has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution.

Taking a pot shot at the government, Ramesh, who is Congress general secretary communication in-charge said: "The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the Prime Minister's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot."

"After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations—both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies. If architecture can kill democracy, the Prime Minister has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution," the Rajya Sabha MP said.