Abhishek slams BJP for not inviting president to new parliament building inauguration

Banerjee resumed his mass outreach campaign 'Trinamool-e Nabojowar' (new wave in Trinamool) after being summoned by CBI in the school jobs scam from Bankura district on Monday. He suspended it for two days after being summoned by the CBI in connection with the school jobs scam.

He had launched the two-month-long campaign from the last week of April in Coochbehar district.

The TMC leader accused BJP of doing politics with the death of 40 central force jawans at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

"It is not me who says this. The then J and K governor Satya Pal Malik recently said BJP fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the bodies of the soldiers and no proper investigation was done. Will you vote for such a party which has no concern for people?" he said.

Accusing the prime minister of acting whimsically, the TMC leader said he had demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes in 2016 and the government has now scrapped Rs 2,000 denomination notes.

"Now people of the country are again scrambling to return the Rs 2000 currency notes, while Narendra Modi is busy travelling," he said.

He alleged that BJP MP from Purulia, Jyotirmay Mahato has not done anything for the people and accused him and other MPs of the saffron party from the state of conspiring to stop central funds to it.

"Have you ever heard of BJP MPs from Bengal meeting any central minister for any pro-people step, to bring Rs 50 crore or Rs 100 crore package from the Centre? You will only see them conspiring to stop the central fund to run projects like the 100 days' work, Awas Yojana and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan which hits the common man and the poor hard," he said.