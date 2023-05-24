Parliament not Modi's own house to inaugurate, will boycott ceremony: TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra
19 opposition parties have collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to inaugurate the new parliament building, stating that it is not the housewarming ceremony of his house.
Modi is set to inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28.
"President of India is Number 1 in warrant of precedence, VP is Num 2 & Prime Minister is 3rd.
"Govt ignorant about constitutional niceties. This is NOT Modiji’s Grihapravesh for house that he built with his own money. @AITCofficial not attending May 28th party. Good luck to BJP," she said in a tweet.
The TMC, along with virtually all opposition parties, have decided to boycott the ceremony objecting to the PM doing the honours instead of the President.
