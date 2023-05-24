Parliament not Modi's own house to inaugurate, will boycott ceremony: TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to inaugurate the new parliament building, stating that it is not the housewarming ceremony of his house.

Modi is set to inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28.

"President of India is Number 1 in warrant of precedence, VP is Num 2 & Prime Minister is 3rd.